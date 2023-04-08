Comedian Gareth Richards dies after car accident

Gareth Richards, a comedian, has passed away due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Former radio co-host to Frank Skinner, Gareth Richards, has passed away following a serious accident on Monday, March 27. Richards’ wife Laura posted on social media to announce his death on Friday, April 7. She detailed the extent of his injuries, saying that Richards had sustained serious brain damage in the collision. Despite the doctors and nurses’ incredible efforts, Richards’ condition was irreversible, and he passed away peacefully.

Following the announcement of his death, numerous tributes were paid to Richards from the comedy community. Fellow comedian Elis James expressed his sadness at the news and praised Richards for his kindness, saying, “Just a complete delight to be around.” Angela Barnes also shared condolences on social media, lauding Richards’ humor and kindness alike. Rhys James, who had worked with Richards in the early days of their careers, called him “a giant of joke writing”.

Beyond those who had worked with him, screenwriter Danielle Ward and actor Lloyd Griffith also shared their memories of Richards. Ward described him as “truly one of the most wonderful people on the circuit”, while Griffith remembered him as “the kindest man ever”.

The loss of Gareth Richards leaves a hole in the comedy community, and his contributions to the field will be missed. The tributes from his peers are a testament to the impact he had in his time as a comedian.