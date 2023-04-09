Comedian Gareth Richards Dies in Car Crash

A car accident claimed the life of comedian Gareth Richards, as he succumbed to his injuries.

Comedian Gareth Richards, a former radio co-host to Frank Skinner, has tragically passed away at the age of 41. Richards was involved in a serious car accident on Monday, March 27, and sustained serious brain injuries. Despite the efforts of doctors and nurses, Richards’ injuries were too severe, and he passed away on Friday, April 7. Richards’ wife, Laura, shared the sad news on social media, where fellow comedians and fans paid tribute to the talented and kind-hearted performer.

Tributes to Gareth Richards

Elis James, a fellow comedian, had nothing but kind words to say about the late comedian: “I was always struck by how kind and gentle a man he was. Just a complete delight to be around.” Angela Barnes also shared her message of condolence: “He was so funny and, above all, so kind and gentle.” Rhys James remembered Richards’ as a “giant of joke writing,” and Danielle Ward similarly called him “truly one of the most wonderful people on the circuit.” Actor Lloyd Griffiths shared his own memories of the comedian, posting a video of Richards’ performance with the caption “Gareth, you were the kindest man ever, and so so funny.”

As the news of Richards’ passing spreads, it’s clear that he touched many lives within the comedy community and beyond. His talent, kindness, and humor will be sorely missed.