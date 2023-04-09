Comedian Killed in Car Crash: Gareth Richards

The humorous performer, Gareth Richards, has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle collision.

Comedian and former radio co-host of Frank Skinner, Gareth Richards, has passed away at the age of 41 from serious brain injuries sustained in a car accident that occurred on Monday, March 27. Richards’ wife Laura confirmed the news of his death in a post on social media. Richards had arrived at the hospital alive, but upon assessment of the extent of the damage, the medical professionals had to remove all of the supportive medications and let him “be at peace”. Tributes have been pouring in for Richards, with fellow comedians and entertainers sharing the impact he had on their lives.

Elis James, who shared Richards’ passion for comedy, reminisced about their beginning in comedy and how he was always in awe of his talent. However, what he admired more was the kind and gentle nature Richards possessed. He expressed his remorse, saying he would be missed, and sent condolences to his family.

Angela Barnes also expressed her condolences for the passing of Gareth Richards. Being kind and gentle were how she described him, and his passing was devastating news to all his comedy peers. The actress, alongside comedians Rhys James and Danielle Ward, all expressed their shock and sorrow on the comedian’s untimely demise.

Gareth’s influence on the comedy world will be truly missed, not only amongst his closest peers but by anyone who had witnessed his performances. Not only was he talented, but the kindness and charm he possessed in his personality will always remain a cherished memory. Lloyd Griffith, who had watched one of Gareth’s performances from earlier in his career, described him as “the kindest man ever, and so, so funny”. Griffith further added that he was devastated by the news and wished him peace.

Richards’ legacy in the comedy industry will live forever, his talent and humble personality having touched many lives. His loved ones, family, and close friends will cherish the memories and experiences that they shared. The world of comedy, too, will never forget Richards, who left a lasting impression with his incredible talent and gracious spirit.