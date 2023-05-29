Comedian Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Taxi Driver Who Refused Him, Victim’s Identity Revealed

Posted on May 29, 2023

A comedian in his 40s has been given a jail term for verbally abusing and physically attacking a taxi driver who declined to take him on board. The comedian hurled insults at the 60-year-old taxi driver, prompting netizens to speculate about the identity of the comedian involved in the assault. The incident has sparked widespread interest.

