“COMEDK Official Answer Key 2023 Objections”: Rejection of COMEDK Official Answer Key 2023: Procedure, Schedule, and Process for Filing

How to Challenge and File Objections on COMEDK Official Answer Key 2023

COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) has released the provisional answer key for the UGET (Under Graduate Entrance Test) 2023 exam on May 30, 2023, at 11 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now challenge the answer key by submitting their objections online. The deadline to submit objections is June 1, 2023, by 4 PM. In this article, we will discuss the steps to file objections on the COMEDK official answer key 2023.

Link to Challenge and File Objections

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the following link: COMEDK Official Answer Key 2023 Objections Link. It is important to note that the objections will only be accepted through the online mode and no other mode of submission will be entertained.

Dates to Submit Objections

The schedule adhered for answer key challenge is as follows:

Release of preliminary answer key: May 30, 2023, 11 AM

Start date to submit objections: May 30, 2023, 11 AM

Last date to submit objections: June 1, 2023, 4 PM

Release of final answer key: June 6, 2023, 12 Noon

Steps to File Objections

Follow the given steps to submit objections against the answer key:

Step 1: Visit comedk.org through the link given above and log into your candidate account using your User ID and password.

Step 2: Fill out the query form given and submit the relevant proof against the answer key. The proof document as well as your response sheets/answer keys must be in PDF format only. Screenshots or directly clicked photographs will not be considered and the objection thus will be summarily rejected.

Step 3: Once the form is filled, proceed to pay the fees. A fee of Rs 500/- (+ convenience charges as applicable) is to be paid using online payment methods. If the objection raised is upheld by the COMEDK Academic Committee, then the paid fee will be refunded.

Important Points to Note

Objections will only be accepted through the online mode and no other mode of submission will be entertained.

The deadline to submit objections is June 1, 2023, by 4 PM. No objections after the deadline will be entertained.

The proof document as well as your response sheets/answer keys must be in PDF format only. Screenshots or directly clicked photographs will not be considered and the objection thus will be summarily rejected.

A fee of Rs 500/- (+ convenience charges as applicable) is to be paid using online payment methods. If the objection raised is upheld by the COMEDK Academic Committee, then the paid fee will be refunded.

Once the final answer key is out, no objections against it or against the percentile scores/ranks will be entertained.

Conclusion

It is important for candidates to carefully go through the answer key and raise objections if they find any discrepancies. The COMEDK Academic Committee will look into the objections raised and if any changes are made to the provisional answer key, they will be reflected in the final answer key. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned above to submit their objections within the given deadline. Stay tuned to CollegeDekho for more education news and updates.

Source Link :Objections on COMEDK Official Answer Key 2023: Dates, Link, Steps to File/

