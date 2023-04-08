Comedy mourns co-host’s death at 41

Sign up for our free IndyArts newsletter for the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up for our free IndyArts newsletter



Angela Barnes and Rhys James have paid tribute to comedian Gareth Richards, who has died aged 41. Richards, a stand-up comedian and former Absolute Radio co-host, who was presented alongside Frank Skinner, was involved in a “horrific” car accident on the M25 on Monday March 27. Richards has since been hospitalized after suffering “serious brain injuries” in the accident, with Skinner telling listeners on his radio show last week (Jan.

Richard’s wife Laura announced on Saturday (April 8) that Gareth passed away on Friday (April 7).

Tributes to Gareth Richards

Following the news, the comedy world paid tribute to Richards on social media.

“So sad to hear from Gareth Richards,” Welsh comedian Elis James tweeted. “We started out in comedy at the same time and I was blown away by his talent, but more importantly, I was always struck by how kind and gentle a man he was. Just an absolute pleasure to be here. My thoughts are with his family.”

Star Angela Barnes wrote: “The news we’ve all been dreading has come that @garethrichards has left us. He was so funny and most of all so kind and gentle. Love and strength to his family and friends and his comedy family who are all affected. Rest in peace Gareth.”

“Indescribably sad for Gareth Richards. It’s an almost unique eulogy to a comedian that every single person they met says what a kind, sweet person they were. Rest in peace my friend,” commented This will hurt Author Adam Kay.

Stand-up comedian Darren Harriott recalled Richards as “one of the nicest guys you could ever meet,” adding, “Thoughts go out to his family. It’s just so sad.”

“Just saw the update on Gareth Richards,” wrote comedian Tiff Stevenson. “He was funny, unique and a good guy. I have many fond memories of touring abroad together and watching him workshop new songs. Just thinking about his family and close relatives. Many of them fellow comics. Devastating news.”

Fergus Craig tweeted: “@garethrichards was a lovely funny man. I saw him stand up for the first time in years a few months ago and he was brilliant. I am thinking of his family today.”

Sian Harries said she and husband Rhod Gilbert “staggered” after the news, adding, “So damn funny and so damn nice. What a loss for comedy.”

“I was a fan of Gareth Richards before I met him and was blown away by how lovable and hilarious he was backstage and onstage,” wrote Rhys James. “A giant of joke writing. It’s a pleasure to know and an honor to die next to me at some real stinky network gigs back then. REST IN PEACE.”

“So sad to hear that @garethrichards has passed away after his horrific car accident. He was a lovely man and a great comedian and I always looked forward to seeing him. A tragic loss. My thoughts are with his family. RIP,” Matt Green tweeted.

Richards’ death is a great loss for the comedy world and those who knew him. His legacy is remembered through the laughter and kindness he brought to people’s lives.