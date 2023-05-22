Comedy Musical Duo Hinge and Bracket’s George Logan Passes Away at 78

Early Life and Career

George Logan, one half of the beloved comedy musical duo Hinge and Bracket, has passed away at the age of 78. Logan, who played the character of Dr. Evadne Hinge, was known for his impeccable timing and hilarious performances alongside his partner Patrick Fyffe, who played the character of Dame Hilda Bracket.

Logan was born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1942 and trained as a teacher before pursuing a career in entertainment. He began performing in the 1960s in various comedy acts, eventually teaming up with Fyffe in the early 1970s to form Hinge and Bracket.

Hinge and Bracket

Hinge and Bracket quickly became popular in the UK, thanks to their unique blend of music and comedy. The duo’s act saw Logan and Fyffe dress up as elderly women and perform classic songs with a comedic twist, often interacting with the audience and improvising on the spot. Their performances were a hit on television, with appearances on shows such as The Morecambe and Wise Show, The Two Ronnies and The Royal Variety Performance.

Despite their success, Hinge and Bracket were not without controversy. The duo often faced criticism from the LGBT community for perpetuating negative stereotypes of gay men, as their characters were seen by some as caricatures of camp gay men. However, Logan and Fyffe always maintained that their act was not meant to be offensive and was simply a form of harmless entertainment.

Later Life and Legacy

Following Fyffe’s death in 2002, Logan continued to perform as Dr. Evadne Hinge in tribute to his late partner. He also appeared in various stage productions, including the musicals HMS Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance.

Logan’s death has been mourned by fans and fellow performers alike. Comedian Julian Clary took to Twitter to pay tribute, writing, “So sorry to hear that George Logan (Dr. Evadne Hinge) has died. I loved Hinge and Bracket so much when I was growing up. A brilliant double act.”

Logan’s legacy as one half of Hinge and Bracket will undoubtedly live on, as their unique brand of comedy continues to entertain audiences around the world.

Hinge and Bracket George Logan comedy Musical comedy duo British comedy legends George Logan obituary