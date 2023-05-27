Comfort Food Classics.: Comfort Food Classics: Street Corn Nachos, Brisket Mac & Cheese, and More!

Discover the Best Eateries in Central and South Texas with Texas Eats

Are you a foodie looking for the best dining experiences in Central and South Texas? Look no further than Texas Eats! Hosted by David Elder, the show takes you on a culinary journey through the Lone Star State, featuring the best restaurants, cafes, and eateries in the region.

In this week’s episode, Elder takes us to Smokey Mo’s BBQ, a local chain that offers a fantastic deal for Memorial Day weekend. From there, we join GMSA anchor Sarah Acosta in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen, where she grills up some fresh corn straight from the KSAT Garden.

Next, Elder heads to Waco to check out Butter My Biscuit Café, a unique combination of a card shop, game shop, and southern cooking. The show then takes us to Houston to sit down with Brooks Bassler, the owner of BB’s Tex-Orleans, where they share some awesome seafood boils and po’ boys while discussing the origins of the successful Texas chain.

Elder then heads to Blanco for some scratch-made comfort dishes at Chess Club Café and to the small town of Hondo for delicious and unique pizzas at HonDough Pizza Company. Finally, the show finishes up in downtown San Antonio at Double Standard, where Elder helps the crew cook up a beer-cheese cheeseburger.

Watching Texas Eats is not only a great way to discover fantastic new eateries but also an opportunity to learn about the history and culture of the region’s culinary scene. Follow the show and Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos, and giveaways.

Don’t miss out on the delicious episode of Texas Eats, airing on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Whether you’re a local or a visitor to the area, Texas Eats will take you on a culinary journey that you won’t forget.

