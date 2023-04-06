Commander passes. RIP Lance.

Lance, our Commander, has departed this world. May he rest in peace. Our hearts ache for your absence.

The news of the passing of our Commander, Lance, has left us all with a heavy heart. He was a great leader who inspired us to be better every day. Lance had a way of bringing out the best in us, and he will always be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and unwavering dedication to our cause.

Throughout his career, Lance was a true warrior. He led us into battle with courage and determination, always putting the safety and well-being of his troops first. His leadership and bravery earned him the respect and admiration of all who served under him.

Lance was more than just a Commander, he was a friend to many of us. He had a genuine interest in our lives and well-being, and always made time to listen to our concerns and offer guidance and support. He had a way of making everyone feel valued and appreciated, and he truly cared about each and every one of us.

His passing has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled. However, we take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and inspired. We will always remember his leadership, his bravery, and his selflessness. We will honor his memory by continuing to serve with the same passion and dedication that he embodied.

Rest easy, Lance. We will miss you greatly, but we will never forget you. Your memory will forever inspire us to be better, do better, and serve better. Thank you for all that you have done for us, and for the countless lives you touched. You will always be remembered as a true hero and warrior.

Source : @MBurns87192915

Our Commander has passed away. Rest easy, Lance. We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/gdHo12BNe0 — M_Burns (@MBurns87192915) April 6, 2023

