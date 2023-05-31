commencement speech: Jeffrey Lax deems this commencement speech as the ‘most repulsive’ he has ever heard.

CUNY Law Professor Jeffrey Lax Discusses Class Speaker Fatima Mousa Mohammed’s Speech Causing Controversy on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Introduction

Recently, a speech by Fatima Mousa Mohammed, a class speaker at the City University of New York (CUNY) Law School commencement ceremony, caused controversy on Fox News. The speech, in which Mohammed spoke about her experiences as a Yemeni immigrant and criticized U.S. foreign policy, was characterized by Fox News host Laura Ingraham as “anti-Semitic” and “anti-American.” In response to the controversy, CUNY Law professor Jeffrey Lax appeared on Fox News @ Night to defend Mohammed’s speech and discuss the broader issues it raises.

The Controversy

The controversy surrounding Mohammed’s speech began when a clip of it was posted on Twitter by the right-wing group Campus Reform. In the clip, Mohammed speaks about her experiences as a Yemeni immigrant and criticizes U.S. foreign policy, particularly in relation to Yemen. She also references the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to put economic pressure on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

In response to the clip, Fox News host Laura Ingraham characterized Mohammed’s speech as “anti-Semitic” and “anti-American,” claiming that it “smacks of the BDS movement.” Ingraham also suggested that Mohammed’s speech was indicative of a larger trend of “anti-Americanism” among young people.

Professor Lax’s Response

In response to the controversy, CUNY Law professor Jeffrey Lax appeared on Fox News @ Night to defend Mohammed’s speech and discuss the broader issues it raises. Lax began by pointing out that Mohammed’s speech was not anti-Semitic or anti-American, but rather a critique of U.S. foreign policy and its impact on Yemeni immigrants. Lax also noted that Mohammed’s reference to the BDS movement was not a call for boycotts or sanctions against Israel, but rather a reference to the movement’s broader goals of promoting Palestinian rights and ending the occupation.

Lax went on to argue that the controversy surrounding Mohammed’s speech is indicative of a larger trend of attempts to suppress free speech and dissent on college campuses. He pointed out that the CUNY Law School has a long tradition of promoting social justice and allowing diverse perspectives to be heard, and that Mohammed’s speech was in keeping with that tradition.

Lax also addressed Ingraham’s suggestion that Mohammed’s speech was indicative of a larger trend of “anti-Americanism” among young people. He argued that criticizing U.S. foreign policy is not the same as being anti-American, and that in fact, it is a hallmark of American democracy to engage in robust debate and criticism of government policies.

The Broader Issues

The controversy surrounding Mohammed’s speech raises broader issues about the role of free speech and dissent on college campuses, as well as the impact of U.S. foreign policy on immigrant communities. Professor Lax’s appearance on Fox News @ Night provided an opportunity to address these issues and defend the importance of free speech and diverse perspectives in higher education.

At a time when political polarization and censorship are on the rise, it is more important than ever to defend the right to free speech and promote robust debate on college campuses. Mohammed’s speech, and the controversy it sparked, serve as a reminder of this fundamental principle.

Conclusion

The controversy surrounding Fatima Mousa Mohammed’s speech at the CUNY Law School commencement ceremony highlights the importance of free speech and dissent on college campuses. CUNY Law professor Jeffrey Lax’s defense of Mohammed’s speech on Fox News @ Night provided an opportunity to address broader issues related to the impact of U.S. foreign policy on immigrant communities and the role of free speech in higher education.

As we navigate a politically charged and polarized landscape, it is essential that we defend the right to free speech and promote diverse perspectives and robust debate on college campuses. Mohammed’s speech, and the controversy it sparked, remind us of the importance of these principles and the need to uphold them in the face of opposition.

