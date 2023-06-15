Commerce man arrested for fatally shooting Rosa Mondragon in Pomona

Rosa Mondragon, Pomona shooting victim : Commerce man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Rosa Mondragon in Pomona

A woman was fatally shot in Pomona in September of last year, and a man from Commerce was recently arrested on suspicion of her murder. According to the Pomona Police Department, Rosa Mondragon was shot on September 8 in the 600 block of Fillmore Place. It is unclear whether the shooting occurred at a residence or on the street. Several months later, 42-year-old Jose Galicia was identified as a suspect in the shooting. On June 8 of this year, authorities served a search warrant at Galicia’s home and found several rifles and handguns, as well as a large amount of drugs believed to be for sale. Galicia was arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon with priors. It is unknown whether Galicia and Mondragon knew each other or what the motive for the shooting was. If you have any information on the shooting, please contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. You can also call “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to provide information anonymously.

Read Full story : Commerce man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting woman in Pomona – Daily Bulletin /

News Source : Hunter Lee

Pomona shooting suspect Commerce homicide investigation Fatal shooting in Pomona Crime news in Pomona Commerce man arrested for murder