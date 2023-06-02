“Commercial Garment Steamer” : Commercial Grade Full-Size Garment Steamer with Foot Pedals and Extra Large 3L Water Tank – SALAV X3A (Navy)

SALAV X3A Full-Size Garment Steamer – Heavy Duty Commercial with Foot Pedals, Extra Large 3L Water Tank (101.5 oz), 1800 Watts, 90+ Minutes of Continuous Navy Steam



Price: $129.99

(as of Jun 02,2023 12:39:54 UTC – Details)





Looking for a heavy duty garment steamer that can handle large volumes of clothes and fabrics with ease? Look no further than the SALAV X3A Heavy Duty Commercial Full-Size Garment Steamer. This powerful steamer is designed to meet the needs of even the most demanding users, with a range of features and capabilities that make it a must-have for anyone who is serious about keeping their clothes and fabrics looking their best.

One of the key features of the SALAV X3A is its large 3 liter water tank, which provides over 90 minutes of continuous steam. This means that you can steam a large number of clothes and fabrics without having to stop and refill the tank, making it ideal for use in commercial settings or for people who have a lot of clothes to steam on a regular basis. The tank is also removable, which makes it easy to fill and clean, and the translucent design lets you see how much water is left at a glance.

Another great feature of the SALAV X3A is its multifunctional hanger, which allows you to safely smooth clothes, drapes, upholstery, and hang any garment with ease. This makes it perfect for use in a wide range of applications, from home use to commercial settings. The hanger is designed to be easy to use, with a wide bar support frame that can accommodate a variety of different garment types, and the power pedal control allows you to adjust the steam output to suit your needs.

Finally, the SALAV X3A is also designed to be easy to store and transport, with rolling wheels and a telescopic aluminum support bar that can be easily collapsed for storage. This makes it ideal for people who need to move their steamer from one location to another, or for those who have limited storage space. Despite its compact size, the SALAV X3A is still powerful enough to handle even the toughest wrinkles and creases, with 1800 watts of continuous steam that can soften and straighten even the heaviest fabrics.

Overall, the SALAV X3A Heavy Duty Commercial Full-Size Garment Steamer is an excellent choice for anyone who is looking for a powerful and reliable steamer that can handle even the biggest loads of clothes and fabrics with ease. With its large water tank, multifunctional hanger, and easy-to-store design, it is the perfect choice for use in a wide range of settings, from home use to commercial applications. So why wait? Invest in the SALAV X3A today and experience the power and convenience of a top-quality garment steamer for yourself!



