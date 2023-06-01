“Commodity crash disinflation”: Disinflation is Taking Hold as Commodity Prices Crash

The Commodity Crunch and Its Impact on Consumers

The commodity market has been experiencing a significant drop in prices since the beginning of the year, providing relief to consumers who were affected by the soaring prices of last year. The Bloomberg gauge has dropped more than 10% since the start of the year, reaching its lowest since 2021. This disinflationary trend is attributed to the world economy facing a possible recession, Europe’s industrial slump, and China’s weaker-than-expected emergence from Covid Zero policies, all brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Benefits for Consumers

Households and businesses are already experiencing the benefits of this trend as headline inflation rates fall, reducing the pressure on central banks to raise borrowing costs aggressively. However, some prices remain stubbornly high, and there is uncertainty over how long-lasting the disinflationary pressures will be, which limits the extent to which the cost-of-living squeeze will ease.

Energy Prices and Raw Materials

Energy prices have been leading the commodities plunge this year, particularly in Europe, where natural gas futures have fallen by about two-thirds after shooting to records last summer. Even oil and its derivatives have become cheaper despite the agreement by producing countries to curb crude output. In contrast, raw material costs appear to be heading downward. Supply-chain disruptions that hit large parts of the global economy have also started to ease, and container freight rates have collapsed.

In China, a fading post-Covid rebound is capping price pressures on metals. Nickel has plunged 30% this year, and zinc is down more than 20%. Copper has also declined in the past few weeks. However, even if raw material costs fall, other inputs, particularly wages, may be far slower to follow.

Food Inflation and Retail Prices

High grocery bills remain a massive weight on household budgets in many parts of the world, but there are signs that food inflation could also lose momentum. Futures for wheat have more than halved from last year’s record high, and Russia and the European Union, the top two shippers, are set for bumper 2023 harvests, cushioning the shortfalls wrought by the war in Ukraine. Brazil is collecting its biggest-ever corn and soybean crops, tempering feed bills for chicken and hog herds, and vegetable oil prices have dropped sharply.

Retailers and restaurants are starting to take note of this trend. The chief financial officer of US burger chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. said on an earnings call that commodity inflation was less strong in the first quarter than expected and should continue to moderate. The head of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. said the retailer has “seen disinflation across the business.”

However, how this trend ultimately translates through to retail prices is less straightforward because agricultural commodities are just one part. Transportation, labor, and other costs all play an important role too, and most consumer companies purchase several months of supply in advance.

Uncertainty over the End of the Cost-of-Living Crisis

It is too soon to call the end of the cost-of-living crisis because inflation might come down slower than commodity prices would imply. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. still expects commodities to come roaring back should recession concerns prove to be misplaced. Retailers are also resistant to bring prices down once they put them up, usually waiting until there are signs the change will be long-lasting. There have also been accusations of so-called “greedflation,” where businesses take advantage and jack up prices by more than costs, although some dispute whether that’s actually been driving inflation rates higher. Many key commodities are still priced well above levels prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and for some, it’s unclear how much further they will decline and how much such moves will generate further losses in inflation momentum.

“The disinflation process, like everything else, is highly uneven,” said Tom Halverson, chief executive of CoBank, a cooperative bank that works with rural businesses across the US. “Prices are always stickier down than up; it takes a lot longer and it’s a lot harder to squeeze inflation out.”

