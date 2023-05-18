“Commotio Cordis”: Expert from NOCSAE explains commotio cordis, a heart condition

The Science Behind Commotio Cordis in Projectile Sports

Commotio cordis, or sudden cardiac arrest caused by a blow to the chest, is a rare but deadly occurrence in sports. The event is more common in projectile sports such as baseball, softball, and lacrosse. Because the balls used are consistent shapes and sizes within the sport, it’s easier to track than football, in which people may get hit by a ball, helmet, elbow, knee, or other areas.

Football: One of the Least Likely Sports for Commotio Cordis

According to Dr. Mark Oliver, a pediatric cardiologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, football is one of the least likely sports where commotio cordis could happen. The velocity of the impact also plays a role, but it’s not necessarily based on the hardest or fastest hits.

The Role of Velocity

Once the speed of a ball reaches about 40-50 miles per hour, Oliver said, the chance of getting commotio cordis actually goes down. He said the reason is not clear, but there are a couple of theories. One is that the energy of the impact peaks too early to affect the cardiac cycle. The other relates to how the body absorbs the impact of the hit.

Body Absorption of Impact

“Once you get up above about 45-50 miles per hour, if you don’t have protection, an impact with a baseball will do some measurable damage to the tissue – it’s going to bruise it, it could even maybe break a rib or cause a lot of trauma to the tissue. In doing so, the body’s sort of acting like a protective pad,” Oliver said. “It’s absorbing a lot of that stuff, so not as much gets through to the heart.”

Consistent Shapes and Sizes of Balls

Projectile sports such as baseball, softball, and lacrosse have consistent shapes and sizes of balls, making it easier to track and anticipate their movements. This predictability makes it easier for players to prepare themselves for the impact of a ball and protect themselves accordingly.

Protective Gear

While the body does act as a protective pad to some extent, protective gear is essential in projectile sports to minimize the risk of commotio cordis. Chest protectors, in particular, are crucial in reducing the impact of a ball on the chest.

Importance of Training and Awareness

Training and awareness are crucial in preventing commotio cordis. Coaches, players, and parents should be educated on the risks and how to respond if it does occur. Immediate CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) can increase the chances of survival.

Conclusion

Commotio cordis is a rare but deadly occurrence in sports, particularly in projectile sports such as baseball, softball, and lacrosse. The velocity of the impact plays a role, but consistent shapes and sizes of balls make it easier to track and anticipate their movements. Protective gear and training and awareness are crucial in preventing commotio cordis and increasing the chances of survival if it does occur.

News Source : Logan Newman

Source Link :What is commotio cordis? NOCSAE expert discusses heart condition/