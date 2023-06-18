Community demands justice for Erika Bailey, hit and killed by driver in Accomack County

Erika Bailey : Mother Erika Bailey’s Death: Driver Still Not Charged, Family Seeks Justice

Erika Bailey’s tragic death after being hit by a car while on a walk has left her family and friends seeking answers as to why the driver, Jessica Waterfield, has not yet been charged. Bailey’s boyfriend and daughter were also hit in the incident but have since recovered. Virginia State Police have ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in the crash, but the lack of charges has left the community questioning why justice has not been served. The Accomack Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has called the incident a “tragic accident” and stated that the investigation is ongoing, with no decision made yet regarding potential criminal charges. However, Bailey’s loved ones are calling for justice to be served immediately, and a local rally was held to support this cause.

News Source : Brenna McIntosh

