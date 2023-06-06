Community-engaged teaching : A Faculty Development Guide for Engaging Communities in Teaching and Learning Craft

Faculty Development Guide: The Art of Teaching and Learning through Community Engagement



Price: $31.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 04:22:37 UTC – Details)





The book with the title “The Community Engagement Professional in Higher Education” published by Campus Compact on September 11, 2019, is an essential guide for anyone interested in community engagement. This book is written in English and has 240 pages, with a weight of 14.6 ounces and dimensions of 5.9 x 0.7 x 8.9 inches. The ISBN-10 is 1733902805, and the ISBN-13 is 978-1733902809.

The book begins by introducing the concept of community engagement and why it is essential for higher education institutions to have community engagement professionals. The author explains that community engagement is about creating partnerships and working collaboratively with community members to address social issues and problems. The book highlights the importance of community engagement in higher education institutions, as it helps to create a sense of civic responsibility and fosters a culture of social responsibility.

The book then goes on to explore the different roles that community engagement professionals play in higher education institutions. The author explains that community engagement professionals are responsible for developing and implementing community engagement initiatives, building partnerships with community members, and evaluating the effectiveness of community engagement programs. The book provides examples of community engagement programs and initiatives that have been successful in different higher education institutions.

The final part of the book focuses on the skills and competencies that are needed to be a successful community engagement professional. The author provides practical advice on how to develop skills such as communication, leadership, and project management. The book also emphasizes the importance of cultural competence and understanding the diverse needs and perspectives of community members. The author provides tools and resources for community engagement professionals to use in their work, such as templates for creating community engagement plans and guides for conducting community needs assessments.

Overall, “The Community Engagement Professional in Higher Education” is an essential guide for anyone interested in community engagement. The book provides a comprehensive overview of the importance of community engagement in higher education institutions and the different roles that community engagement professionals play. The book also provides practical advice on developing the skills and competencies needed to be a successful community engagement professional.

In conclusion, community engagement is critical in higher education institutions, and it is essential to have professionals who can develop and implement community engagement initiatives. “The Community Engagement Professional in Higher Education” is a valuable resource for anyone interested in community engagement, as it provides a comprehensive guide to the field. The book is well-written, easy to read, and provides practical advice and tools that community engagement professionals can use in their work. I highly recommend this book to anyone interested in community engagement and social responsibility.



