“Community Engagement Nonprofit”: Strategies for Involving a Local Community in Nonprofit Activities

How Nonprofits Can Engage the Local Community: Tips from Forbes Nonprofit Council Members

The reach of a nonprofit can span from the local and state level to even encompass international regions and populations depending on the mission of the organization. While there is a tendency to place greater value in the work being done on a bigger scale, it’s important to remember that every goal being accomplished does not happen in a vacuum; instead, it is the cumulative efforts of both nonprofit professionals and community members that drives true change.

Unfortunately, getting local community members involved in nonprofit work is not as easy as it sounds, even if it will benefit the community in the long term. To help, 15 Forbes Nonprofit Council members share specific steps a nonprofit organization can take to persuade the local community to become more engaged and involved in its mission and work.

Do A ‘Listening Tour’

Host a “listening tour” where the nonprofit intentionally reaches out to community leaders, influencers and constituents it serves or hopes to serve. Share the mission and work but primarily seek input and insight about what you might be missing and voices you may not have heard. Follow up on what you learn by creating opportunities for locals to participate, lead and help create a shared vision. – Tina Admans, Minds Matter Southern California

Consider The Community Members’ Perspective

Look at problems through the lens of the community because community members will know what the solutions should be. The best way to engage the local community in your mission is to align on their preferred approach to solving the problem at hand. When your operations fit in with and support your surrounding community, the synergy will naturally drive increased local engagement and involvement. – Linda Goler Blount, Black Women’s Health Imperative

Communicate With Your Actions And Goals

To better engage the local community, we need to do a better job of communicating not only what we do, but also why we do it and the outcomes we seek. It’s insufficient these days to just do good work; we need to emphasize how our efforts are impacting the community and how no one else can or is doing the work we do. It all comes down to impact. – Patrick Riccards, Driving Force Institute

Vocally Share The Long-Term Value

Communicating the value of engagement and involvement will help bring in local community members and organizations. Whether it is being able to help influence the organization’s approach or initiatives or in helping to accelerate outcomes that will be meaningful for the community, keeping the needs of community members front and center will be the most effective way to build a meaningful relationship. – Katherine Brady, Catchafire

Create Opportunities For Involvement

One way a nonprofit organization can persuade the local community to become more engaged and involved in its mission and work is by creating opportunities for community members to get involved. By providing a platform for community members to connect with the organization, the nonprofit can build meaningful relationships and foster a sense of shared purpose and investment in its mission. – Leonard Freeman, Jr. MPA, Oregon Tilth

Send Out Calls For Action

If there is an issue that you are advocating for or a project that you are raising funds for, then send out a call to action request. This invites the public to not only learn more about your organization, but it also gives them something to do in response to your call. – Kimberly Lewis, Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc.

Make The Community Itself The Focus

You can engage community members by putting the focus on the community rather than the organization. Remember that those closest to the problem are usually closest to the solutions, so they should have the biggest voice. Prioritize people over programs any day. – Jamee Rodgers, Urban Neighborhood Initiative

Present Statistics

Give the statistics your nonprofit is trying to change right upfront. Find an easy way for your supporters to share this important information on social media. When the public understands the reason for your mission and the startling statistics that need to change, they will be compelled to assist you. Share testimonials of the lives that have been impacted by your mission. – Dr. Sherry McAllister, Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

Develop Strong Media Relationships

Your organization’s communications and outreach manager should develop strong relationships with local media so that your aims and accomplishments aren’t going unacknowledged. Whether online, in print or through other mediums like podcasts and public-access television, local news and information outlets are your de facto partners in storytelling and persuasion. – Jose Luis Castro, Vital Strategies

Offer Education And Information

Educate the community about the nonprofits that are available to them, sharing the details of the programs and services offered. Consider working with the local chamber of commerce to include information about your nonprofit in their materials and newsletters for existing residents and those new to the neighborhood, as it could be an ideal opportunity to recruit volunteers! – Victoria Burkhart, The More Than Giving Company

Provide Multiple Engagement Options

Our communities, which consist of individuals and other organizations, are balancing competing priorities and increasing crunches on time and resources. People are busy. Therefore, we have to provide frequent and varied structured options that make it easier to engage. While convenience and flexibility are key, building depth of engagement over time can show how even small opportunities can have a big impact. – Scott Dolan, Excelsior University

Hold Regular Presentations Of Your ‘Why’

Host regularly scheduled tours or presentations of your mission for anyone interested in learning more about your work and vision for the community. Make it brief and compelling with clear opportunities to get involved. Follow up with everyone who attended to learn what got them most excited about your mission so that you can create a path for engagement. – Nicole Suydam, Goodwill of Orange County

Leverage Action Words And A Sense Of Urgency

Is the reason to engage important to the community? Is there a sense of urgency? Most people will move if there’s a sense of urgency and they see the importance of immediate engagement. Communicate organizational needs with action words and a sense of urgency. Once people are involved, make them feel valued and appreciated, share a next step or project and communicate how they can contribute to a successful outcome. – Aaron Alejandro, Texas FFA Foundation

Partner With Local Groups

Many social and civic groups are already focused on helping the neighborhoods they live and meet in. Search for your local chapters and reach out to speak at an upcoming meeting. With a quick internet search, you can engage directly with individuals and groups already looking for ways to improve their communities. By seeing your passion, they will support you and spread your message to others. – Christina Potts, LISTEN

Form Real Bonds

Stop thinking of it as you or the community. Your community is both a partner and a resource in addition to a client or audience. Share how your work is informed by the community, detail specific impact stories and show the evolution of your work in response to shifting community needs and opportunities. Look to engage donors relationally, not transactionally. – Matthew Gayer, Catalogue for Philanthropy

