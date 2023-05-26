“Community hall closure” today : Lease increase puts community hall at risk of closure

“Community hall closure” today : Lease increase puts community hall at risk of closure

Posted on May 26, 2023

Six-fold Lease Increase Endangers Community Hall with Closure today 2023.
The appeal to the Bishop of Derby urges him to save a community centre in Derby that is used by dozens of groups. The centre provides a vital space for many community groups to meet and socialize, and the closure of the centre would have a devastating impact on the local community.

News Source : DerbyshireLive

  1. Community hall lease increase
  2. Threatened community hall closure
  3. Local community support
  4. Advocacy for community spaces
  5. Community hall sustainability
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply