Community Mourns the Death of Soldier Ben Schafer from Rochester MN: An Obituary

Ben Schafer Rochester MN Soldier has died, Community mourns his death

The community of Rochester, Minnesota is mourning the loss of one of its own, Ben Schafer, who passed away recently. Ben was a soldier and had served his country for several years before his untimely death. He was a beloved member of the community, and his loss has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

A Life of Service

Ben Schafer was born on June 12, 1985, in Rochester, Minnesota. He was the youngest of three children and grew up in a loving home. From a young age, Ben was interested in serving his country, and he joined the Army after graduating from high school. He served his country for several years, including two deployments to Iraq.

After leaving the Army, Ben returned to Rochester and continued to serve his community. He worked as a police officer and was known for his dedication and commitment to his job. He was also a volunteer firefighter and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

A Beloved Member of the Community

Ben was a beloved member of the community, and his loss has been felt by many. He was known for his kind heart, his sense of humor, and his willingness to help others. He was always there for his friends and family, and he will be deeply missed.

Ben was also an active member of the community, and he volunteered his time and energy to several organizations. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion, and he was involved in several community events and fundraisers.

A Legacy of Service

Ben Schafer’s legacy will live on through his service to his country and his community. He was a true patriot who believed in the values of honor, duty, and sacrifice. He was a hero to many, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Ben’s family has requested that donations be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that provides support to veterans and their families. They have also expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time.

A Final Farewell

Ben Schafer’s passing has left a void in the community of Rochester, but his memory will live on through the many lives he touched. His family, friends, and colleagues will remember him as a kind and selfless man who dedicated his life to serving others.

A final farewell will be held for Ben at the Rochester National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with full military honors. The community is invited to attend and pay their respects to a true hero and patriot.

Conclusion

The community of Rochester, Minnesota has lost a true hero with the passing of Ben Schafer. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy of service and sacrifice will live on. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends and thank him for his service to our country and our community.

