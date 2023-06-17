Community searches for answers in death of Elizabeth ‘Lisa’ Rocha

Elizabeth Rocha : Community Searches for Answers in Death of Elizabeth Rocha

A gathering was held by the community to seek answers regarding the death of 33-year-old Elizabeth ‘Lisa’ Rocha, who was found dead in an alley near 12th and Mineral on June 5. Although the police are still investigating the cause of her death, family and friends came together to release 33 balloons in her honor and distributed fliers in the neighborhood where she was found, requesting anyone with information to come forward. Elizabeth left behind two young daughters, and her loved ones believe that justice is necessary for her and her children. The community is determined to keep her memory alive while they await answers.

News Source : TMJ4 News

