“Community support” Today : Community of Meadow unites to assist family of teenager who died in a collision

Community Grieves After Tragic Death of Meadow High School Senior

On Monday evening, the Meadow community was shaken by the death of 18-year-old Wesley “Wes” Woodard in a head-on crash. Woodard was on his way to Meadow High’s FFA Banquet when the accident occurred. The loss of the high school senior has deeply impacted the tight-knit community, where Woodard’s mother is a teacher, his father a school board member, and he and his younger brother attended Meadow ISD since preschool.

Woodard was an active participant in high school sports, including track and basketball, and was set to graduate in just three weeks. In the wake of his death, many in the community have been seeking ways to donate to the family and support them during this difficult time.

Cautionary Note on Illegitimate Fundraisers

While the city of Meadow has shared ways to donate to the Woodard family, they have also issued a statement of caution regarding illegitimate GoFundMe accounts raising money for the family. However, there is one GoFundMe that individuals can donate to, which was shared on the city’s Facebook page. Additionally, one way to donate in memory of Woodard is by directly donating to Meadow Independent School District, where the Woodard family is establishing a scholarship in their son’s memory. Checks can be sent to 604 4th St. Meadow, TX 79345, payable to Meadow ISD.

Community Support and Prayer

The New Home Church of Christ shared a photo of Woodard on its social media page, along with a message encouraging prayer for the Meadow community and the Woodard family. “Please continue to lift them up in prayer,” the statement read.

Texas DPS Investigates the Crash

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigators believe Woodard was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on the westbound side of County Road 230 when his vehicle collided with a 2017 Ford F-250 Pickup truck that was traveling west in the westbound lanes just before 6 p.m. on Monday. Both vehicles tried to avoid hitting each other at the same time, resulting in the crash. Woodard was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other driver, 60-year-old Antonio Aleman of Hondo, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Meadow community is mourning the loss of Wesley Woodard, whose presence and contributions will be deeply missed by family, friends, and classmates. The community is coming together to support the Woodard family during this difficult time, and to honor the memory of a young man who touched many lives.

News Source : Mateo Rosiles

Source Link :Meadow community rallies to help family of teen killed in crash/