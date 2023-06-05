“community tots kim min jae”: “Locating Community Tots: The Search for Kim Min Jae”

Where Is My Community Tots Kim Min Jae?

As a FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) player, one of the most exciting things is packing a highly rated player. Last Friday, I opened a SerieA starter pack at around 8pm and was lucky enough to get a duplicate Community Tots Kim Min Jae. I decided to put him into a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to get some rewards. However, the strange thing happened when I searched for him again later, he was nowhere to be found.

What are Community Tots?

Before we dive into where my Community Tots Kim Min Jae went, let’s first understand what Community Tots are. Tots stands for Team of the Season, which is a promotion in FUT where players get special cards with boosted stats based on their performances throughout the season. Community Tots, on the other hand, is a team of players voted by the FUT community on social media. These players are typically from smaller leagues or lesser-known teams and are highly sought after by FUT players.

Where Did My Community Tots Kim Min Jae Go?

After packing a duplicate Community Tots Kim Min Jae, I decided to put him into an SBC to get some rewards. However, when I searched for him later, he was nowhere to be found. This can be a frustrating experience for any FUT player, especially since these special cards are hard to come by.

There are a few reasons why my Community Tots Kim Min Jae may have disappeared. First, it’s possible that I accidentally quick sold him, which is a common mistake for FUT players. Quick selling means to discard a player for a small amount of coins, which can be done by mistake if a player is not paying attention. However, I am confident that I did not quick sell him as I was careful when putting him into the SBC.

Another possibility is that my Community Tots Kim Min Jae was used in another SBC. This can happen if a player is not paying attention and accidentally submits a valuable player into an SBC. However, I checked all of the SBCs I completed and did not find him there.

The most likely reason why my Community Tots Kim Min Jae disappeared is that he was traded in an SBC. When players submit players into an SBC, they are essentially trading them for rewards. However, once a player is submitted, they are no longer in the player’s club. It’s possible that I accidentally traded my Community Tots Kim Min Jae when completing an SBC.

What Can I Do?

If you find yourself in a similar situation where a valuable player disappears from your club, there are a few things you can do. First, check your transfer list and see if the player was sold. If the player was sold, you should be able to see the transaction in your transfer history.

You can also contact EA Sports, the developers of FIFA, and report the missing player. They may be able to help you locate the player or provide some compensation for the lost player. However, keep in mind that it may take some time to get a response from EA Sports.

In conclusion, losing a valuable player like my Community Tots Kim Min Jae can be frustrating for any FUT player. While there are a few reasons why the player may have disappeared, the most likely reason is that he was traded in an SBC. If you find yourself in a similar situation, be sure to check your transfer list and contact EA Sports for assistance.

