Comox gas station fire victim : Comox gas station fire injures two people, destroys building

“Two Injured in Comox Gas Station Fire: Suspect Crashes Car into Pump”

A gas station in Comox caught on fire on Saturday evening, causing several people to evacuate their homes. Witnesses reported that the fire started when a car crashed into a gas pump at the Esso station on Anderson Road and caught fire. The flames quickly spread to nearby propane tanks and the gas station building, resulting in multiple explosions and a large plume of smoke visible throughout the Comox Valley. Apartment buildings located near the gas station were evacuated due to the risk of further explosions and thick smoke. Fire crews from Comox, Courtenay, and Cumberland worked together to extinguish the blaze. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, and preliminary reports suggest there were only minor injuries. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. Comox Mayor Nicole Minions expressed gratitude for the efforts of local and regional fire departments and first responders and offered support to the affected small business owners.

News Source : Vancouver Island

