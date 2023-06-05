“Comparing CURLF and NAII: A Comprehensive Analysis”: A Comparison of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Curaleaf vs. Natural Alternatives International: Which is the Better Business?

Curaleaf and Natural Alternatives International are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? In this article, we will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

The table below compares Curaleaf and Natural Alternatives International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS), and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.32 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.25 Natural Alternatives International $170.97 million 0.27 $10.71 million $0.60 12.52

As we can see from the table, Natural Alternatives International has lower revenue but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Alternatives International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

The table below provides a summary of the current ratings for Curaleaf and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88 Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.73%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments, and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

The table below compares Curaleaf and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity, and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18% Natural Alternatives International 2.10% 4.05% 2.48%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segment is associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

News Source : Defense World

Source Link :Contrasting Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)/