Comparing OBITUARY’s World Demise to NAPALM DEATH’s Fear Emptiness Despair

Introduction

Death metal is a genre that has captured the hearts of many metalheads around the world. Within the genre, there are various sub-genres, each with its own unique sound and style. Two of the most popular sub-genres are death metal and grindcore. Obituary and Napalm Death are two of the most influential bands in their respective sub-genres. In this article, we will compare and contrast two of their most iconic albums, Obituary’s World Demise and Napalm Death’s Fear, Emptiness, Despair.

Obituary’s World Demise

Obituary is a death metal band that formed in 1984 in Florida. World Demise is their fourth studio album, released in 1994. The album is known for its heavy, groove-oriented sound and dark, apocalyptic themes. The album’s production is raw and unpolished, giving it a gritty, underground feel.

The opening track, “Don’t Care,” is a fast-paced, aggressive song that sets the tone for the rest of the album. The riffs are heavy and catchy, and the drumming is tight and precise. John Tardy’s vocals are a highlight of the album, with his trademark deep growls and screams.

Another standout track is “World Demise,” the title track of the album. The song has a slower, more deliberate pace than the rest of the album, with a crushing, doom-laden riff that will leave you feeling like the world is about to end.

Overall, World Demise is a classic death metal album that showcases Obituary’s signature sound and style. It’s a must-listen for any fan of the genre.

Napalm Death’s Fear, Emptiness, Despair

Napalm Death is a grindcore band from England that formed in 1981. Fear, Emptiness, Despair is their fifth studio album, released in 1994. The album is known for its brutal, uncompromising sound and politically charged lyrics. The album’s production is clean and polished, giving it a more modern, professional feel.

The opening track, “Twist the Knife (Slowly),” is a blistering, fast-paced song that sets the tone for the rest of the album. The riffs are chaotic and dissonant, and the drumming is lightning-fast. Barney Greenway’s vocals are a highlight of the album, with his aggressive, throat-shredding screams.

Another standout track is “Hung,” a mid-tempo song with a groove-heavy riff that will get you headbanging in no time. The song’s lyrics deal with the issue of social inequality and the plight of the working class.

Overall, Fear, Emptiness, Despair is a classic grindcore album that showcases Napalm Death’s trademark sound and style. It’s a must-listen for any fan of the genre.

Comparison

Both albums are excellent examples of their respective sub-genres, with each band showcasing their unique sound and style. However, there are some key differences between the two albums.

Production

One of the biggest differences between the two albums is their production. Obituary’s World Demise has a raw, unpolished sound that gives it a gritty, underground feel. In contrast, Napalm Death’s Fear, Emptiness, Despair has a clean, polished sound that gives it a more modern, professional feel.

Themes

Another difference between the two albums is their themes. World Demise deals with dark, apocalyptic themes, such as the end of the world and the futility of life. Fear, Emptiness, Despair, on the other hand, deals with political and social issues, such as social inequality and the plight of the working class.

Sound

Finally, the two albums have different sounds. Obituary’s World Demise has a heavy, groove-oriented sound that is more typical of death metal. Napalm Death’s Fear, Emptiness, Despair has a more chaotic, dissonant sound that is more typical of grindcore.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Obituary’s World Demise and Napalm Death’s Fear, Emptiness, Despair are both classic albums in their respective sub-genres. Each album showcases the unique sound and style of its respective band. While there are some key differences between the two albums, both are must-listens for any fan of death metal or grindcore.

