Compassion Guy : Beloved ‘Compassion Guy’ Killed in Stabbing, Leaving California Town in Mourning

Residents of Davis, California are mourning the loss of a man known for his compassion and love towards everyone he met. David Breaux, also known as “Compassion Guy,” was stabbed to death on April 27th while sitting on a park bench he often used to lend an ear and offer support to those who needed it. Breaux’s death is one of three recent stabbings in Davis, causing concern and fear among the small college town. However, police have yet to definitively link the stabbings to one another.

Breaux was a fixture in the community, offering his “compassion work” full time in Davis’ Central Park. He would ask people for their insights on what compassion means, collecting their thoughts in one of the many notebooks he kept over the years. Breaux’s dedication to compassion led him to publish a book entitled Compassion: A Compilation of Concepts on Compassion in 2010, and he was invited to speak in different cities about the importance of compassion.

Breaux’s sister, Maria, remembers him as “the kindest and sweetest person” who tried to live in a state of pure love. The siblings grew up in a lower-middle-class neighborhood of Duarte, California and attended Stanford University before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area. Maria recalls that Breaux had an epiphany after watching a Ted Talk by Karen Armstrong entitled My Wish: The Charter for Compassion. He then moved to Davis in 2009 to focus on his “compassion work.”

Despite a rough upbringing, Maria and David remained incredibly close. She recalls the last time she saw her young brother in mid-July 2019, when she visited him in Davis after someone informed her that he was without housing. Although she was worried, Breaux told her that he was okay.

In the aftermath of her brother’s killing, Maria hopes that the person responsible will be arrested, but also wants to show the same compassion that Breaux worked to spread to the person who took his life. This idea came from Breaux himself back in 2016 when he asked his family to forgive any who may harm him. “I want somehow to communicate with that person in a safe way, I want them to know what love is, I wanna know their story,” she said. “I wanna somehow send some message of ‘it’s okay’ to that person, even if they become incarcerated.”

The loss of David Breaux has left a hole in the Davis community, but his legacy of compassion and love will live on.

News Source : Abené Clayton

