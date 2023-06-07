“component longevity tips”: 10 Tips for Extending the Lifespan of Your Components

Bikes are a great way to get around, but they do require regular maintenance to keep them running smoothly. Exposure to the elements, regular use, and wear and tear can all take a toll on your bike’s components over time. However, with some simple and easy-to-implement maintenance tips, you can extend the lifespan of your bike’s components and save money on replacement parts.

Clean your bike regularly

Cleaning your bike regularly is one of the most important things you can do to keep it running smoothly. Dirt, grime, and debris can all clog up your bike’s components, making them less efficient and more prone to wear and tear. We recommend cleaning your bike at least once a week in the summer if you’re using it regularly, and after every ride in the winter. Use a specific bike cleaner to clean the frame, wheels, and other components, and remember to dry the bike thoroughly afterwards.

Maintain your chain

Your chain is a critical component of your bike, and it’s essential to keep it clean and lubricated to ensure optimal performance. Use a specific chain degreaser and lubricant to keep your chain running smoothly, and regularly check the chain’s wear to ensure it’s not wearing out other components on your bike.

Check your brake pads

Brake pads wear down over time, so it’s important to keep an eye on them and replace them when necessary. Don’t let your pads get down to the bare metal, as this can cause damage to your bike’s rotors or wheel braking surfaces.

Look after your cables

Your bike’s gear and brake cables are critical for optimal performance, so it’s important to keep them clean and lubricated. Put a drop of dry lube on them from time to time where the inner is exposed at the derailleur or brake caliper, and replace any frayed or damaged cables as soon as possible.

Keep an eye on the bearings

Many parts of your bike include bearings, which require regular maintenance to ensure they continue to work effectively. Check the condition of your bearings periodically and regrease them as necessary, and invest in higher-quality bearings if you want them to last longer.

Give your suspension some TLC

Your bike’s suspension system needs regular maintenance to keep it working properly. Wipe down the suspension stanchions regularly to prevent any grit or debris from causing damage, and follow the manufacturer’s recommended service intervals to keep everything running smoothly.

Regularly replace your bar tape

Regularly replacing your handlebar tape can help you maintain a comfortable grip while also preventing corrosion on your handlebars. We recommend replacing your tape once or twice a year, especially if you ride frequently or do indoor cycling.

Don’t swap tires

Tires can pick up all kinds of debris from the road, so it’s important to keep them in good condition. Regularly check your tires for signs of wear and replace them when necessary, but avoid swapping tires too frequently as this can cause unnecessary wear and tear on your bike’s components.

Keep your bike properly stored

When not in use, it’s important to store your bike properly to prevent unnecessary wear and tear. Keep it in a dry, sheltered area, and avoid storing it in direct sunlight or near sources of heat or moisture.

Get your bike serviced regularly

Finally, it’s important to get your bike serviced regularly by a professional mechanic. They can check your bike’s components for any signs of wear and tear, replace any damaged parts, and ensure that everything is working properly. Regular servicing can help you avoid costly repairs down the line and ensure that your bike is always in top condition.

In conclusion, there are plenty of small maintenance jobs you can do to increase the lifespan of your bike’s components. By cleaning your bike regularly, maintaining your chain, checking your brake pads, looking after your cables, keeping an eye on the bearings, giving your suspension some TLC, regularly replacing your bar tape, not swapping tires too frequently, keeping your bike properly stored, and getting your bike serviced regularly, you can ensure that your bike runs smoothly and lasts longer.

