Composer and Environmentalist Sakamoto, 71, Passes Away

Renowned musical innovator and staunch environmental activist, Ryuichi Sakamoto, passes away at 71 on Tuesday, April 4th in the year 2023.
Renowned Composer and Green Activist Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies at 71
Etienne Balmer (The Jakarta Post)
Agence France-Presse/Tokyo
Tue, April 4 2023
Pioneering composer and green activist Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71 after his second cancer diagnosis. Sakamoto, whose score for The Last Emperor, won him an Oscar and a Grammy, gained fame in the 1970s as a member of the influential Japanese group Yellow Magic Orchestra. His electronic music innovations laid the foundation for genres such as synth-pop, house music, and hip-hop.
Notable Soundtracks and Collaborations
Sakamoto was also known for his film soundtracks and memorable collaborations. His work on the World War II drama Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence, for which he also acted opposite David Bowie as a prisoner-of-war camp commandant, earned critical acclaim. Sakamoto’s collaborations with other renowned artists, such as Iggy Pop and Alva Noto, also received widespread recognition.
Ryuichi Sakamoto’s contributions to electronic music and film soundtracks will be remembered for years to come.