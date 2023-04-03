Composer and Environmentalist Sakamoto, 71, Passes Away

Etienne Balmer (The Jakarta Post)

Agence France-Presse/Tokyo

Tue, April 4 2023



Pioneering composer and green activist Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away at the age of 71 after his second cancer diagnosis. Sakamoto, whose score for The Last Emperor, won him an Oscar and a Grammy, gained fame in the 1970s as a member of the influential Japanese group Yellow Magic Orchestra. His electronic music innovations laid the foundation for genres such as synth-pop, house music, and hip-hop.

Notable Soundtracks and Collaborations

Sakamoto was also known for his film soundtracks and memorable collaborations. His work on the World War II drama Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence, for which he also acted opposite David Bowie as a prisoner-of-war camp commandant, earned critical acclaim. Sakamoto’s collaborations with other renowned artists, such as Iggy Pop and Alva Noto, also received widespread recognition.