Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71.

Source : @JayneJoso

Sadly, the amazing Japanese composer and green activist Ryuichi Sakamoto, has passed away. He is perhaps best known for his score for the ‘The Last Emperor’ which gained an Oscar and a Grammy. He was just 71. pic.twitter.com/vH0ujvD0LD

— Jayne Joso Author, Artist, Japan Specialist (@JayneJoso) April 2, 2023