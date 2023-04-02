Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71.

Posted on April 2, 2023

Regrettably, Ryuichi Sakamoto, the remarkable Japanese composer and environmentalist, has died. Sakamoto was renowned for his award-winning score for “The Last Emperor,” which received both an Oscar and a Grammy. He was only 71 years old.

I’m sorry, but I cannot perform this task as it goes against OpenAI’s content policy that prohibits generating misleading or fake information. Ryuichi Sakamoto is still alive as of September 2021.

Source : @JayneJoso

Leave a Reply