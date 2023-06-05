“Computer Cooling Fan with RGB LED PWM” : Aluminum Fins and RGB LED PWM CPU Air Cooler with Cooler Master Technology and 4 Heat Pipes from Amazon Basics

Aluminum Fins CPU Air Cooler with Amazon Basics Computer Cooling Fan, 4 Heat Pipes, RGB LED PWM, and Cooler Master Technology



An Amazon Brand, the Quiet Fan with Cooling Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) is an excellent choice for those who want a reliable and quiet cooling solution for their PC. With a maximum noise level of just 29.38 dBA, this fan is perfect for those who value a peaceful environment while using their computer. The fan speed is adjustable for maximum airflow, with a range of 600-2000 RPM (PWM) ± 10%. This ensures that your PC stays cool even during the most demanding tasks.

One of the most impressive features of this fan is the four heat pipes with Direct Contact technology. These heat pipes are designed to provide reliable heat dissipation, ensuring that your PC stays cool even during intense gaming sessions or CPU-intensive tasks. The stacked aluminum fin design also helps to optimize airflow towards the heat pipes, further improving the cooling performance of this fan. With these features, you can be confident that your PC will stay cool and reliable, even during the most demanding tasks.

Another great feature of this fan is the RGB LED controller. This controller allows you to customize the colors and effects of the fan at the touch of a button. Whether you want a calming blue effect or a fiery red glow, this fan has you covered. The RGB LED controller is easy to use and lets you switch between different modes with ease. With this feature, you can personalize your PC and make it truly your own.

The Quiet Fan with Cooling Pulse Width Modulation also comes with a snap-on bracket for quick and easy installation and removal. This bracket makes it easy to install the fan onto your PC, and it can be removed just as easily if you need to clean or maintain your PC. The snap-on bracket is designed to be durable and secure, ensuring that your fan stays in place and performs reliably for years to come.

Overall, the Quiet Fan with Cooling Pulse Width Modulation is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a reliable and quiet cooling solution for their PC. With its adjustable fan speed, reliable heat dissipation, and customizable RGB LED controller, this fan is sure to impress. And with the snap-on bracket, installation and removal are quick and easy, making this fan a great choice for both experienced and novice PC builders alike. So if you’re looking for a high-quality, reliable, and quiet fan for your PC, look no further than the Quiet Fan with Cooling Pulse Width Modulation from An Amazon Brand.



