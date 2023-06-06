“Conair Handheld Garment Steamer” : Introducing the Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam 1875W Handheld Garment Steamer – Powerful and Portable!

Portable Garment Steamer for Clothes by Conair, Turbo ExtremeSteam with 1875W, Strong and Penetrating Steam, Handheld Design



Price: $69.99 - $59.95

(as of Jun 06,2023 10:33:24 UTC – Details)





Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer: The Ultimate Garment Care Tool

Ironing clothes can be a chore, especially when you have a pile of them to tackle every week. Fortunately, there is a better way to keep your clothes wrinkle-free and looking their best. The Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer is a powerful and efficient garment care tool that delivers professional results in minutes. Whether you are a busy professional, a frequent traveler or a stay-at-home parent, this fabric steamer is the perfect solution for all your garment care needs.

Advanced Steam Technology

The Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer is equipped with advanced steam technology, driven by an exclusive 1875-Watt steam generator. The steam is hotter and more powerful than traditional steamers, delivering faster results and better performance. With five steam settings from delicate to supercharged turbo, you can instantly release wrinkles on any garment or fabric. The built-in creaser also allows you to create perfect pleats and folds with ease.

Easy To Use

One of the best things about the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer is how easy it is to use. With a 40-second heat-up time and up to 20-minute steam time, this powerful garment steamer is the #1 selling steamer in the USA. The 7.3-ounce water tank provides enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, so you can tackle large piles of laundry without having to refill the tank constantly.

3-In-1 Attachment

The Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer also comes with a 3-in-1 attachment that includes a silicone band to pull fabric taut for better results, a delicate fabric spacer to protect trims and fine fabrics, and a bristle brush to ensure steam penetrates fibers for a perfect press, even on heavy fabrics. This attachment makes it easy to steam clothes of different fabrics and textures, ensuring that you get the best results every time.

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

In addition to releasing wrinkles and refreshing upholstery, the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer also kills 99.9% of bacteria. The bacteria reduction rate was measured after exposing the tested bacteria samples for 1 minute at a 1cm distance from the garment steamer’s faceplate. Bacteria tested were Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Klebsiella pneumoniae. This feature makes the steamer an excellent choice for people with allergies or those who want to ensure that their clothes are free from bacteria and germs.

Conair Fabric Steamers

Conair is a leading manufacturer of fabric steamers, offering a wide range of handheld, upright, and travel steamers. All Conair fabric steamers are designed to keep your garments, upholstery, curtains, and other home textiles smooth and fresh. Whether you need a powerful steamer for heavy-duty fabrics or a compact steamer for travel, Conair has the perfect solution for you.

Innovative Garment Care

Conair is committed to providing innovative garment care tools that meet the needs of all users. From fabric shavers and traditional irons to garment steamers, both handheld and full size/upright, Conair makes high-quality garment care tools that deliver superior performance and convenience. With Conair, you can be sure that your clothes will always look their best, no matter what the occasion.

In conclusion, the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer is a powerful and efficient garment care tool that delivers professional results in minutes. With advanced steam technology, easy-to-use features, and a 3-in-1 attachment, this fabric steamer is the perfect solution for all your garment care needs. Whether you need to release wrinkles, refresh upholstery, or kill bacteria, the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer has got you covered. So why wait? Experience the most powerful handheld fabric steamer today and enjoy wrinkle-free clothes in no time!



