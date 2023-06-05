“CONCACAF Champions: Most Winning Team”: What is the team with the highest CONCACAF title wins?

León Claims CONCACAF Throne for Mexico: Liga MX Dominates Once Again

On Sunday night, the Mexican team Club León won the CONCACAF Champions League title by defeating Los Angeles FC with a solitary goal from Lucas Di Yorio. With an aggregate score of 3-1, the Emerald team emerged victorious against the reigning champions of the MLS Cup.

Last year, Pumas, another team from Mexico, won the title by defeating Seattle Sounders. The dominance of Liga MX teams in the CONCACAF Champions League is apparent, as no MLS team has ever defeated a Mexican club in the final. This year, Club León has continued the trend, securing their first Concachampions trophy in their history.

The overal record in CONCACAF reflects Mexico’s superiority in the tournament. Mexican club América leads the way with seven titles, followed by Cruz Azul with six, Pachuca and Monterrey with five each, and Pumas with three. Other Mexican teams, including Toluca, Chivas, Atlante, Necaxa, Atlético Español, Leones Negros de Guadalajara, Puebla, and Tigres, have also won the title at least once.

The victory of Club León in the CONCACAF Champions League final marks Mexico’s 38th title in the tournament, formerly known as the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup. The country’s dominance in the tournament is evident from the list of winners, with Mexican teams claiming the title 30 times. Other teams that have won the title include Deportivo Saprissa, Alajuelense, Transvaal, Defence Force, Olimpia, Comunicaciones, Municipal, Los Angeles Galaxy, Haitien, Alianza, Águila, FAS, Violette, Cartaginés, DC United, and Seattle Sounders.

Club León’s victory has once again established Liga MX’s dominance in CONCACAF. The Mexican league has won 16 of the last 20 editions of the tournament, with Costa Rica’s Saprissa, Honduras’ Olimpia, and the United States’ DC United and Los Angeles Galaxy being the only non-Mexican teams to have won the title during this period.

The victory of Club León is a testament to the quality of Mexican football and its ability to compete at the highest level. The team’s success in the CONCACAF Champions League will serve as an inspiration to other Mexican clubs to strive for excellence and continue the tradition of Liga MX’s dominance in the tournament.

In conclusion, Club León has returned the CONCACAF throne to Mexico by winning the Champions League title. The victory of the Mexican team has once again highlighted Liga MX’s dominance in the tournament, with Mexican clubs claiming the title 30 times. Club León’s success will inspire other Mexican teams to strive for excellence and continue the tradition of Mexican football’s dominance in CONCACAF.

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :Which team has won the most CONCACAF titles?/