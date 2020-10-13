Conchata Ferrell Death – Dead – Obituary : Berta the housekeeper on “Two and a Half Men Dies at 77.

Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on “Two and a Half Men,” died on Tuesday in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Warner Bros. Television confirmed. She was 77.

“We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever,” Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind “Two and a Half Men,” tweeted, according to a statement posted online on October 13.  2020 by NBCNEWS

Who Conchata Ferrell ?

Conchata Galen Ferrell was an American actress. Although she was a regular castmember of five TV sitcom series, she was best known for playing Berta the housekeeper for all twelve seasons of the sitcom Two and a Half Men. According to Wikipedia

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

