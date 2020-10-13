Conchata Ferrell Death – Dead – Obituary : Berta the housekeeper on “Two and a Half Men Dies at 77.
Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on “Two and a Half Men,” died on Tuesday in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Warner Bros. Television confirmed. She was 77.
“We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever,” Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind “Two and a Half Men,” tweeted, according to a statement posted online on October 13. 2020 by NBCNEWS
Who Conchata Ferrell ?
Conchata Galen Ferrell was an American actress. Although she was a regular castmember of five TV sitcom series, she was best known for playing Berta the housekeeper for all twelve seasons of the sitcom Two and a Half Men. According to Wikipedia
We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/pGQaQveSxm
#BREAKING – R.I.P. to the amazing Conchata Ferrell. She died yesterday at the age of 77—complications following a cardiac arrest. Besides playing “Berta” on “Two and a Half Men,” she had a wonderful career in film, on stage and on television, w/“LA Law” also on her credits. pic.twitter.com/Lg5zUNqo0h
From Network to True Romance to Edward Scissorhands, Conchata Ferrell was an underappreciated acting legend who could bring a smile to your face just by walking into the room. Rest in peace, Aunt Dorothy. https://t.co/8SBHQxKwVz
Just heard the news Conchata Ferrell passed away yesterday. 😔
Two and a Half Men buzzes around her name, but let’s not forget the badassery and sass she delivered in KRAMPUS! 💥 It’s been a while since I’ve watched this.
RIP 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4dnz62JeIx
