Concord homicide investigation today : Investigation of Homicide on Wednesday Underway by Concord Police

The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, on the 3500 block of Esperanza Drive. The incident took place at around 4:15 pm and upon arrival, officers found a dead male victim. The identity of the victim has not been revealed yet, and it is also unclear how he died. However, the police have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Further details about the case have not been released yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

The police have not yet revealed any information about the motive behind the killing or the relationship between the victim and the suspect. It is also unclear if there were any witnesses present at the time of the incident. The Concord Police Department has urged anyone who has any information about the case to come forward and assist in the investigation. The identity of the suspect has not been revealed yet, and it is also unclear if he has hired an attorney. As the investigation continues, more details about the case are expected to emerge.

Phil Mayer

