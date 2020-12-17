Concord Officer Involved Ihooting : Jason Shuping Death -Obituary – Dead : Officer Jason Shuping who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Concord, NC..

Jason Shuping has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

FOX8 is live now. 49 mins · Procession underway for Concord officer REST IN PEACE: Procession underway for 25-year-old Officer Jason Shuping who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Concord, NC. He had been with the department for 1.5 years. MORE: http://bit.ly/2WqyFdW

Tributes

Essenam Adole Akue wrote

Patrick Richard don’t even care to k le who the pos is!!!! My heart ache at this. He was only 25!!! And for those who I am seeing posting happy meme in here may God have mercy on you. This officer did not have to pay for what the other bad ones did or are doing.

Replying to Essenam

Janine DalPorto Barta

Exactly.. There’s is no reason what’s ever to end someone else’s life.

Patrick Richard

Essenam Adole Akue hey, I do care about the police officers…. My brother was the Police officer in many years….

Replying to Essenam

Essenam Adole Akue

Patrick Richard I am talking about the criminal who shot him, that is who I don’t care about

Suzi Wagoner Barnes

This is heartbreaking Prayers for his family .

Jean Coble McCormick

So, so, very sad. They keep getting younger and younger.

Lulu Sessoms

Prayers to the family & other police officers as well!

Barbie Miller

Thank you for your service. Prayers for the family

Barbara Martin

Its really nice to see the people in the other lanes slow down and some of them have stopped to show respect!. Praying for his family

Janine DalPorto Barta

Officer killed last night

Replying to Natalie

Kimber Shive

It happened in Concord but he is from Rowan County

Susan Gula

RIP prayers for his family thanks for your service

Francenia Watkins

Prayers to the family. Sorry for your loss.