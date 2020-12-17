Concord Officer Involved Ihooting : Jason Shuping Death -Obituary – Dead : Officer Jason Shuping who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Concord, NC..
Jason Shuping has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
FOX8 is live now. 49 mins · Procession underway for Concord officer REST IN PEACE: Procession underway for 25-year-old Officer Jason Shuping who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Concord, NC. He had been with the department for 1.5 years. MORE: http://bit.ly/2WqyFdW
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Essenam Adole Akue wrote
Patrick Richard don’t even care to k le who the pos is!!!! My heart ache at this. He was only 25!!! And for those who I am seeing posting happy meme in here may God have mercy on you. This officer did not have to pay for what the other bad ones did or are doing.
Replying to Essenam
Janine DalPorto Barta
Exactly.. There’s is no reason what’s ever to end someone else’s life.
Patrick Richard
Essenam Adole Akue hey, I do care about the police officers…. My brother was the Police officer in many years….
Replying to Essenam
Essenam Adole Akue
Patrick Richard I am talking about the criminal who shot him, that is who I don’t care about
Suzi Wagoner Barnes
This is heartbreaking Prayers for his family .
Jean Coble McCormick
So, so, very sad. They keep getting younger and younger.
Lulu Sessoms
Prayers to the family & other police officers as well!
Barbie Miller
Thank you for your service. Prayers for the family
Barbara Martin
Its really nice to see the people in the other lanes slow down and some of them have stopped to show respect!. Praying for his family
Janine DalPorto Barta
Officer killed last night
Replying to Natalie
Kimber Shive
It happened in Concord but he is from Rowan County
Susan Gula
RIP prayers for his family thanks for your service
Francenia Watkins
Prayers to the family. Sorry for your loss.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.