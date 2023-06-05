“Condition Treatment”: A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding the Condition

Brain Tumours: Types, Symptoms, and Risk Factors

Brain tumours are formed when normal brain cells transform into abnormal cells due to various genetic mutations and form a mass that can damage the normal brain or cause pressure symptoms because of closed space in the skull. There are over 120 different types of brain tumours which are usually named after the cell type they develop from. Primary and metastatic brain tumours are the two main groups of brain tumours.

Primary brain tumours originate from the cells of the brain or spinal cord and can be classified as glial (from the supporting cells of the brain) or non-glial (from neurons, blood vessels, glands). Secondary brain tumours or metastases are those which have spread to the brain from other body parts like breast, lung or other organs. Brain tumours can develop in children, adults or elderly. Based on the clinical behaviour, brain tumours can be slow growing benign or fast growing malignant.

The exact causative risk factors for brain tumours are unknown. Ionizing radiation is the only firmly established environmental risk factor for brain tumours. Cellular telephones are a source of radiofrequency fields that have received coverage in the popular media as potential risk factors for brain tumours, presumably due to exposure of the head of the user to radiofrequency energy. A meta-analysis that included data from 22 case control series concluded that there was a slight increase in risk associated with cell phone use in those studies where investigators were blinded to whether the participant was a case or a control. Furthermore, the risk appeared to be associated with an induction period of 10 years or longer. The World Health Organization (WHO)/IARC classifies radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as possibly carcinogenic to humans.

Hereditary Syndromes like Neurofibromatosis 1 and 2, Tuberous sclerosis and Von Hippel Lindau syndrome have been associated with a small increase in the risk of brain tumours. Environmental factors like carcinogen exposure and infectious agents may be associated with brain tumours although further studies are needed to establish their etiology.

The neurological presentation of brain tumours includes headaches, seizures, weakness, nausea/vomiting, sensory loss, depressed level of consciousness, aphasia, neurocognitive dysfunction, visual spatial dysfunction, and more. When a person experiences any of these symptoms, it is advisable to visit a doctor and seek treatment right away.

Early diagnosis and treatment are key in the management of brain tumours. These tumours can increase pressure, damaging surrounding tissues and nerves, and depending on the size and location of the tumour, patients may experience motor disturbances, cognitive impairment or behavioural changes. Most common symptoms include seizures, headaches, drowsiness, nausea and vomiting, difficulty in walking, changes in speech, paralysis or weakness of the body, double vision, personality changes, etc.

World Health Organization (WHO) has established grades of primary brain tumours based on the cell abnormalities seen on the microscope. There are four grades of brain tumours, Grade 1 and 2 are considered Low grade tumours whereas Grade 3 and 4 are called high grade tumours. Unlike other cancers, brain cancers do not have stages but have grades.

In conclusion, brain tumours can develop in children, adults or elderly. There are over 120 different types of brain tumours which are usually named after the cell type they develop from. Early diagnosis and treatment are key in the management of brain tumours. The exact causative risk factors for brain tumours are unknown, although ionizing radiation is the only firmly established environmental risk factor for brain tumours. Hereditary syndromes and environmental factors may be associated with brain tumours, but further studies are needed to establish their etiology.

News Source : Swati Chaturvedi

Source Link :Everything You Need To Know About the Condition/