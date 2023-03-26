“Condolences on passing of freedom fighter and ambassador Nafi Kurdi (78) in Jeddah. Joined ELF in 1964 & EPLF in 1973. RIP.”

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ambassador Nafi Kurdi, a distinguished veteran freedom fighter. He peacefully passed away at the age of 78 in Jeddah following a period of illness.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ambassador Nafi Kurdi in Jeddah at the age of 78. Kurdi was a veteran freedom fighter who dedicated his life to serving his country and his people. He was a member of the Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) since 1964 and later joined the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front (EPLF) in 1973.

Ambassador Kurdi played a pivotal role in the EPLF’s diplomatic efforts, serving as the Head of the EPLF office in Paris, and later as Ambassador to the Arab League and France. Throughout his career, Kurdi was known for his unwavering commitment to the cause of Eritrean independence, and his unwavering dedication to the Eritrean people.

Kurdi’s legacy will forever be remembered for his contributions to the Eritrean struggle for freedom and independence. His passing is a great loss to Eritrea and the entire African continent. As we mourn his loss, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Ambassador Kurdi’s life is a testament to the sacrifices made by countless Eritreans in the struggle for independence. He will forever be remembered as a hero and a patriot who dedicated his life to building a better future for his country and his people. His contributions to the struggle will continue to inspire generations of Eritreans as they work towards realizing the dream of a united and prosperous nation.

In his passing, we are reminded of the immense sacrifices made by those who fought for Eritrean independence. We honor Ambassador Kurdi’s memory by continuing to work towards building a brighter future for the people of Eritrea. May his soul rest in peace.

Condolences: Veteran freedom fighter, Ambassador Nafi Kurdi has passed away in Jeddah at the age of 78 after illness. Amb. Nafi joined ELF in 1964 & EPLF in 1973. He served his country & people as Head of EPLF office in Paris & as Ambassador to Arab League & France respectively pic.twitter.com/G6Abpir1cz— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) March 25, 2023

