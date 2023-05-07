condolences Today : Local law enforcement agencies express sympathies for deputy who lost his life in St. Croix County

Condolences for Slain Deputy Expressed by Local Law Enforcement Agencies in St. Croix County

A St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while responding to a call about a possible drunken driver in a ditch on Saturday night. The shooting happened in the township of Glenwood, Wisconsin, about an hour east of the Twin Cities. The suspect ran and was later found dead of a gunshot wound in the woods.

Law enforcement agencies across the area are offering their condolences and support for the fallen deputy and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy has not been publicly identified.

