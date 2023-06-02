Confined within the Walls of My Dungeon

Trapped Inside My Dungeon

The Beginning of the Nightmare

It all started when I decided to explore the old basement of my newly purchased house. As I was walking down the stairs, I stumbled and fell into a hidden trapdoor. I found myself in a dark and dusty dungeon with no way out. Panic set in as I realized that I was trapped.

The Struggle to Survive

Days turned into weeks, and weeks turned into months. I had to find a way to survive in this dungeon. The only source of food and water was a small well in the corner of the room. I had to ration my supplies and make them last as long as possible.

I spent my days trying to find a way out. I searched every inch of the dungeon, but there was no way out. The walls were too thick, and the doors were too strong. I tried to break them down, but it was useless.

The Mental Toll

Being trapped in a dungeon with no way out took a toll on my mental health. I started to lose track of time and my thoughts became jumbled. I would talk to myself to try and keep myself sane.

I also started to have vivid nightmares. I would dream of being rescued only to wake up and realize it was just a dream. The nightmares continued to haunt me, and I couldn’t escape them.

The Ray of Hope

Just when I thought all hope was lost, I heard a faint sound coming from the outside. I started to scream and bang on the door, hoping that someone would hear me. To my surprise, someone did hear me.

The rescue team had been searching for me for weeks, but they couldn’t find any trace of me. It wasn’t until they heard my cries for help that they finally found me.

The Aftermath

After being rescued, I was taken to the hospital. I had lost a significant amount of weight and was severely dehydrated. It took me a while to recover physically and mentally.

I also had to deal with the aftermath of being trapped in a dungeon. It took me a while to adjust to being around people again, and I had to seek therapy to deal with the trauma.

Conclusion

Being trapped inside a dungeon was a nightmare come true. It took a toll on me both physically and mentally. However, I learned that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope. I will never forget the experience, but I am grateful for the rescue team that saved my life.

Escape Room Games Puzzle Adventure Games Point-and-Click Games Mystery Games Horror Games