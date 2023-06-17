Confirmation of Marvon Mccray’s Passing by Wynette and Mr. Marvon Jackson, Yuma, Arizona Residents on May 7, 2023

Marvon McCray: Remembering a Great Citizen of Yuma, Arizona

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marvon McCray on May 7, 2023. Wynette and Mr. Marvon Jackson have confirmed his passing, and we join them in mourning this great loss.

As news of Marvon’s passing spreads, we are all saddened and appalled. He was a remarkable individual with a loving heart and a magnificent character. His contributions to our community will never be forgotten.

We have received numerous messages of condolences, and we can confirm that Marvon has passed. His death was recorded on 05/07. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.

Thank you for your service, Marvon. Rest peacefully.

