“Confluence page creation”: A GUIDE TO CREATING A CONFLUENCE PAGE

Creating a page on Confluence can be a handy tool for teams to collaborate and share information in one centralized location. This page can be used to share project updates, team goals, company policies, and much more. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of creating a page on Confluence with HTML headings.

Step 1: Log into Confluence

The first step is to log into Confluence with your credentials. Once you are logged in, you can start creating a new page.

Step 2: Create a new page

To create a new page, click on the “Create” button located on the left-hand side of your screen. A drop-down menu will appear, and you can select the type of page you want to create. You can choose from various templates such as blank page, blog post, meeting notes, etc. We recommend selecting the “Blank Page” template to start from scratch.

Step 3: Add a page title

Once you have selected the blank page template, you will be prompted to enter a title for your page. Be sure to choose a descriptive title that accurately reflects the content of your page. The page title will be displayed at the top of your page, so it should be clear and concise.

Step 4: Add HTML headings

HTML headings are a great way to organize your content and make it easy for readers to navigate. Confluence supports six levels of HTML headings, ranging from H1 to H6. You can add HTML headings by using the “/” key, followed by the number of the heading level you want to use.

For example, if you want to use an H1 heading, you can type “/h1” before your heading text. If you want to use an H2 heading, you can type “/h2” before your heading text, and so on.

Step 5: Add content to your page

Now that you have added your page title and HTML headings, you can start adding content to your page. You can use Confluence’s editing tools to format your text, add images, and create tables. You can also add links to other pages or external websites.

Step 6: Save your page

Once you have added your content, be sure to save your page. You can do this by clicking on the “Save” button located at the top right-hand side of your screen. Confluence will automatically save your page as a draft, so you can come back and edit it later if needed.

Step 7: Publish your page

When you are ready to share your page with others, you can publish it by clicking on the “Publish” button located next to the “Save” button. Once you have published your page, it will be visible to other users on Confluence.

In conclusion, creating a page on Confluence with HTML headings can be a useful tool for teams to collaborate and share information. By following these simple steps, you can create a well-organized page that is easy for readers to navigate. Be sure to choose a descriptive title, use HTML headings to organize your content, and add relevant content to your page. With these tips in mind, you can create a page on Confluence that will help your team stay organized and informed.

Confluence wiki page creation Steps to create a Confluence page Creating a new page on Confluence Confluence page templates Adding content to a Confluence page