Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Repair – Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Survivor : My Journey as a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Survivor: Overcoming the Odds

Overcoming the Odds: My Story as a Survivor of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

What is Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia?

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) is a rare medical condition that affects about 1 in every 2,500 babies born worldwide. CDH is a birth defect that occurs when the diaphragm, the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen, fails to form properly during fetal development. As a result, the abdominal organs such as the liver, stomach, and intestines move up into the chest cavity, compressing the lungs and preventing them from developing normally.

For parents who receive the diagnosis of CDH during pregnancy, the news can be devastating. The survival rate for babies born with CDH is about 50%, and those who do survive often face long-term health complications. However, for those who do survive, the journey to recovery is nothing short of miraculous.

Meet Sarah, a CDH survivor who defied the odds. Sarah was born with a left-sided hernia, and her parents were told that her chances of survival were slim. However, Sarah underwent surgery to repair her hernia when she was just a few days old. She spent 78 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), fighting for her life. Her parents were told that she may never be able to breathe on her own and that she may require a tracheostomy for the rest of her life.

But Sarah proved everyone wrong. She was able to breathe on her own, and she did not require a tracheostomy. She spent the first few years of her life undergoing surgeries to correct the many health issues that often come with CDH. She had a feeding tube and required oxygen for a while, but she was a fighter. Today, Sarah is a happy and healthy 15-year-old who loves to dance and sing. She has had to overcome many obstacles, but she has never let her condition hold her back.

CDH Repair Surgery: What to Expect

The surgical repair of CDH is a complex procedure that requires a skilled team of medical professionals, including a neonatologist, pediatric surgeon, and anesthesiologist. The goal of the surgery is to move the abdominal organs back into the abdomen and repair the hole in the diaphragm.

The surgical procedure may vary depending on the severity of the hernia and the overall health of the baby. In some cases, the surgery may be performed while the baby is still in the womb. This is known as fetal surgery and is typically done between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy. Fetal surgery is a highly specialized procedure, and only a few medical centers in the United States offer this option.

In most cases, however, the surgery is performed after the baby is born. The baby will be placed under general anesthesia and connected to a ventilator to assist with breathing. The surgeon will make an incision in the abdomen or chest to access the diaphragm and move the organs back into the abdomen. The hole in the diaphragm will then be repaired with sutures or a patch.

After the surgery, the baby will be closely monitored in the NICU. The baby may require a ventilator or oxygen support for a period of time after the surgery. The length of the hospital stay will depend on the severity of the hernia and any other health complications that may arise.

The Challenges of CDH

While the surgical repair of CDH is a critical first step, it is not the end of the journey. Babies born with CDH often face long-term health complications, including breathing problems, feeding difficulties, and developmental delays.

Breathing problems are common in CDH survivors. The compression of the lungs during fetal development can lead to underdeveloped lungs, making it difficult for the baby to breathe. Many CDH survivors require oxygen support or a ventilator, especially in the early months of life.

Feeding difficulties are also common in CDH survivors. Many babies with CDH have difficulty with oral feeding and may require a feeding tube. This can be challenging for parents, as they must learn how to administer feedings through the tube and manage the baby’s nutrition.

Developmental delays are also common in CDH survivors. The challenges of CDH, including breathing and feeding difficulties, can impact a baby’s overall development. Many CDH survivors require physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy to help them reach their developmental milestones.

The Importance of Support for CDH Families

The journey of a CDH survivor is not an easy one, and families need support along the way. CDH can be a traumatic experience for parents, and they often need emotional and practical support. Support groups, online forums, and counseling services can be helpful for parents who are navigating the challenges of CDH.

CDH survivors also need ongoing medical care and support. Regular follow-up appointments with a pediatrician, pediatric surgeon, and other specialists are essential to monitor the baby’s health and development.

Conclusion

CDH is a rare medical condition that can be life-threatening for babies. However, with advances in medical technology and skilled medical professionals, many CDH survivors are able to overcome the challenges of their condition and lead happy and healthy lives. The journey of a CDH survivor is not an easy one, but with the right support and medical care, it is possible to thrive.

1. What is Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH)?

CDH is a birth defect where the diaphragm, the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen, does not form properly. This results in organs from the abdomen, such as the stomach and intestines, moving into the chest cavity and compressing the lungs.

How is CDH repaired?

CDH repair involves surgery to move the organs back into the abdomen and repair the diaphragm. The surgery can be done through an open incision or minimally invasive surgery. The type of surgery depends on the severity of the CDH and the surgeon’s preference. What are the risks associated with CDH repair surgery?

The risks associated with CDH repair surgery include bleeding, infection, damage to surrounding organs, and problems with anesthesia. There is also a risk of recurrence of the hernia. What is the recovery time after CDH repair surgery?

The recovery time after CDH repair surgery varies depending on the severity of the hernia and the type of surgery. Generally, infants will require a longer recovery time than older children or adults. It can take several weeks to several months for a full recovery. What is the long-term outlook for CDH survivors?

The long-term outlook for CDH survivors depends on the severity of the hernia and any complications that may have occurred during or after surgery. Some CDH survivors may experience respiratory or digestive problems later in life, while others may have no long-term complications. What support is available for CDH survivors and their families?

There are support groups and organizations that provide information and resources for CDH survivors and their families, such as the CDH International Organization and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s CDH Program. It is also important to seek emotional support from family, friends, and healthcare professionals.