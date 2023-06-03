Congress Leader Dies After Injury at AICC Office: Suspect at Large

Congress leader : Congress Leader Dies After Sustaining Injuries at AICC Office: Police
Check out the latest updates on India’s news and events at LatestLY. According to the police, a Congress leader passed away on Saturday due to a forehead injury sustained at the AICC office. India News reports that the Congress leader’s fall led to his demise.
Read Full story :India News | Congress Leader Dies After Sustaining Injuries During Fall at AICC Office/
News Source : ANI
- Congress leader death
- AICC office incident
- Political news India
- Indian Congress party
- Injury news update