Congress Raises 7 Questions on PM Modi Regarding Odisha Train Accident: Decrease in Safety Fund and Limited Armor on 4% Route Discussed in Trending News

Odisha Train Accident: Why the Safety Fund Decreased, Why Armor on Only 4% Route…?

The recent train accident in Odisha has raised questions about the safety measures taken by the government. The Congress party has fired seven questions at Prime Minister Modi regarding this incident.

Question 1: Why has the safety fund decreased?

The Congress party has asked the Prime Minister why the safety fund for railways has decreased by 66% in the last three years. The party has alleged that the government is compromising the safety of passengers for the sake of saving money.

Question 2: Why is armor only installed on 4% of the route?

The Congress party has also raised a question about the installation of armor on railway tracks. They have asked why only 4% of the route is covered with armor, which is not sufficient to prevent accidents.

Question 3: Why are unmanned level crossings still operational?

The Congress party has criticized the government for not closing down unmanned level crossings. They have alleged that these crossings are one of the main reasons behind train accidents.

Question 4: Why has the number of accidents increased?

The Congress party has also questioned the government about the increasing number of train accidents in the last few years. They have asked the Prime Minister why the government has failed to take effective measures to prevent such accidents.

Question 5: Why is the government ignoring the recommendations of the Kakodkar Committee?

The Congress party has alleged that the government is ignoring the recommendations of the Kakodkar Committee, which was formed to improve the safety of railways. They have asked the Prime Minister to explain why these recommendations are not being implemented.

Question 6: Why is the government privatizing the railways?

The Congress party has also criticized the government for privatizing the railways. They have alleged that this will compromise the safety of passengers as private companies will focus on profit rather than safety.

Question 7: Why is the government not taking responsibility for the accident?

Finally, the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister why the government is not taking responsibility for the Odisha train accident. They have alleged that the government is trying to shift the blame onto the driver and the railway staff instead of taking responsibility for its own failures.

In conclusion, the Odisha train accident has highlighted the lack of safety measures taken by the government. The Congress party has raised several important questions that need to be answered by the Prime Minister. It is high time that the government takes effective measures to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent such accidents in the future.

