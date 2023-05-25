Congress worker Ravi aka Matthiravi brutally murdered in Bengaluru by five unknown persons

“Congress worker Ravi” : Congress worker Ravi aka Matthiravi brutally murdered by five unknown persons in Bengaluru

A Congress worker named Ravi, aged 42, was brutally murdered by five unknown individuals on bikes near Chowdeshwari Nagar in Karnataka’s Bengaluru district, according to the police on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, and an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s wife. The police are attempting to apprehend the absconding suspects. Ravi was attacked with a knife and stones and fatally injured during a fight that broke out between two groups during a birthday celebration for Krishna Murthy. The police have sent the body to Victoria Hospital for postmortem, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects. (ANI)

Read Full story : 42-year-old Cong worker killed by 5 bike-borne assailants in Bengaluru /

News Source : ANI News

Cong worker killed in Bengaluru Bike-borne assailants murder Cong worker Political violence in Bengaluru Political murder in Karnataka Investigation into Cong worker’s death in Bengaluru