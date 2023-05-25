Congress worker Ravi aka Matthiravi murdered by five unknown persons in Bengaluru district

Matthiravi – focus keyword : Congress worker Ravi brutally murdered by five unknown persons in Bengaluru district, says police

The police reported on Thursday that a Congress worker, Ravi aka Matthiravi, aged 42 years, was brutally murdered by five unknown persons on motorcycles near Chowdeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru district, Karnataka. The deceased’s wife filed a complaint, and an FIR has been registered under section 302 & SC/ST Act. According to DCP Shiva Prakash Devaraju, the murder occurred during a birthday celebration when a fight broke out between two groups, leading to Matthiravi’s fatal injuries. The police are currently attempting to apprehend the absconding suspects. The deceased’s body was sent for a postmortem examination at Victoria Hospital.

News Source : ThePrint

