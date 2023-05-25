Matthiravi : Congress worker Ravi alias Matthiravi murdered in Bengaluru

A Congress worker was murdered in Bengaluru’s Chowdeshwari Nagar near Laggare on Wednesday night by a group of over five unidentified individuals, in a shocking turn of events. The deceased, identified as Ravi alias Matthiravi, aged 42, was attacked with lethal weapons by the gang that arrived on bikes when he was returning home after attending a birthday party of a party leader. Despite being rushed to a hospital immediately, he succumbed to his injuries on the way, as per the police. A case has been registered at the Nandini Layout Police Station, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects. The victim’s body has been sent to the Victoria Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Meanwhile, in a similar incident, two workers of the BJP and the Bajrang Dal were injured in a clash between two groups in the Dakshina Kannada district of the state. The attackers have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Yamini C S

