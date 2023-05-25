Ravi – focus keyword could be “Congress worker Ravi allegedly murdered in Bengaluru” : Congress worker Ravi allegedly murdered in Bengaluru by five people

A Congress worker identified as Ravi was allegedly murdered in Bengaluru last night by five individuals on a bike who attacked him and bludgeoned his head with stones before fleeing. The Bengaluru police have already begun investigating the matter and a manhunt has been launched to find the perpetrators. The accused also tore down some flexes featuring images of Congress workers. Watch the video for more information on the latest developments. #latestnews #englishnews #congworkerkilled. The article is accompanied by an image.

News Source : Times Now Digital

