Connecticut family searches for answers after 27-year-old Gina Maiorano found dead in New Hampshire, suspect charged with domestic violence and Conduct After an Accident

The family of 27-year-old Gina Maiorano, who was found dead on the side of a New Hampshire highway on June 5, is seeking answers and closure. Maiorano’s funeral was held in Branford, Connecticut on Wednesday, but many questions remain unanswered. Maiorano’s cousin, Brittany Wambolt, described her as a loud, outgoing, and kind-hearted person. Maiorano was found dead in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89, and the cause of her death is blunt impact head injuries. Maiorano was with her boyfriend, Thomas Hanley, at the time of the incident, and Hanley has been charged with Conduct After an Accident, Breach of Bail, and Stalking related to domestic violence charges. Maiorano had a restraining order against Hanley, but they had a baby together. Wambolt has created a GoFundMe page for Maiorano’s children and is spreading awareness about domestic abuse. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.

