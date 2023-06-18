Connecticut Traffic Collision Claims the Life of School Student Brandon Chiacchia – Obituary

School Student Dies In Traffic Collision Connecticut
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brandon Chiacchia, a beloved student at XYZ High School. Brandon was involved in a tragic car accident on Thursday night and succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.
Brandon was a talented athlete and musician, loved by his peers and teachers alike. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
The school has set up a counseling center for students and staff who need support during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon’s family and friends.
